Oil Spill Lessons

In the 23 years since the tanker Exxon Valdez hit the reef, oil spill prevention has improved greatly in Alaska. Nobody wants another spill. But if it happens will we be ready to respond? Two years ago, a spill in the Gulf of Mexico showed there is still room for improvement.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Kurt Schwehr, Google Ocean, logistics specialist for NOAA/University of New Hampshire response to the Deepwater Horizon spill

Google Ocean, logistics specialist for NOAA/University of New Hampshire response to the Deepwater Horizon spill Ray Highsmith, Director, University of Mississippi National Institute for Undersea Science and Technology, running a 3-year research program tracking the condition of the Gulf of Mexico after the spill

Director, University of Mississippi National Institute for Undersea Science and Technology, running a 3-year research program tracking the condition of the Gulf of Mexico after the spill Samantha Joye, marine biochemist, University of Georgia, who explored the spill in the submersible Alvin

marine biochemist, University of Georgia, who explored the spill in the submersible Alvin Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 20, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE