A Broad Array Of Topics On Health Care

Dr. Thad Woodard
Published March 16, 2012 at 2:59 PM AKDT

Join Dr. Woodard as he talks with T. R. Reid about a broad array of topics on health care, including T. R. Reid’s recent PBS documentary  "U.S. Health Care: The Good News."

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:


  • T. R. Reid

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 19, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 19, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Thad Woodard
