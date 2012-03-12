Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Socioeconomic Factors and Health

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published March 12, 2012 at 3:31 PM AKDT

The health of Americans is deteriorating in international rankings and there is evidence that economic recession appears to improve health.  Join us as we look at the reasons for these unexpected facts with Dr Stephen Bezruchka of the University of Washington School of Public Health.

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:


  • Dr. Stephen Besruchka, University of Washington School of Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 12, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 12, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

Dr. Thad Woodard
