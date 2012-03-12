Socioeconomic Factors and Health
The health of Americans is deteriorating in international rankings and there is evidence that economic recession appears to improve health. Join us as we look at the reasons for these unexpected facts with Dr Stephen Bezruchka of the University of Washington School of Public Health.
LINKS:
- For reliable information about population health
- Wikipedia site on factors associated with population health
- CIA World GINI report 2009 which measures inequality of income distribution in a county; lower number indicates more equality of income
- Dr. Stephen Bezruchka TEDXRanier presentation on health disparities and health
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Dr. Stephen Besruchka, University of Washington School of Public Health
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 12, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 12, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Super Smart Health
- MedlinePlus