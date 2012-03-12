Socioeconomic Factors and Health

The health of Americans is deteriorating in international rankings and there is evidence that economic recession appears to improve health. Join us as we look at the reasons for these unexpected facts with Dr Stephen Bezruchka of the University of Washington School of Public Health.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:





Dr. Stephen Besruchka, University of Washington School of Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 12, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 12, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

