UAA Debate: Corporate Personhood

Should the U.S. adopt a constitutional amendment banning corporate personhood? This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to the award-winning UAA Seawolves Speech and Debate Team argue for and against corporate personhood. Recorded on on February 2nd, responses from UAA professors, Clayton Trotter, Jason Brandeis and Steve Haycox follow the student debate. Beating Harvard, Standford, Colgate and Cornell Universities, the UAA debaters were ranked second in the U.S. and at the World Universities Debating Championships this year.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, March 8, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday February 2 , 2012 at University of Alaska Anchorage

PARTICIPANTS: UAA Speech and Debate Team, UAA professors, Clayton Trotter, Jason Brandeis and Steve Haycox

HOST: UAA Center for Advancing Faculty Excellence

EVENT: For the Love of Anchorage





About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)