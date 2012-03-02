STANDARDIZED TESTING

Assessing students' progress means a regular battery of standardized tests, a fact of life in most public schools - so how are Alaskan kids measuring up? We'll look at the history of this kind of testing, the current tests our kids take, and we'll also learn about the new, proposed standards for Alaskan K-12 students that could be implemented this fall if they are adopted. Janet Valentour, Assessment Administrator at the state Dept. of Ed, Laurel Vorachek, Director of Assessment for the Anchorage School District, and Dana Stahl, a classroom teacher are our guests.

PLUS, we'll meet a school in "Safe Harbor Status" and find out what that means; we'll revisit a previous KTD conversation about Common Core standards across the US; and our own teen blogger tells us about taking college placement tests.



Detailed links and resources from this show can be found on KidsTheseDays.org. Download Audio (MP3)

After you hear the program please visit KidsTheseDays.org where the conversation continues 24/7! You can also search the archives, hear featured stories in excerpt, read our excellent original blogs, view photos and browse local family activities and fun lists.

The best way to keep up with Kids These Days! show topics and web exclusives to to follow us on FACEBOOK, so please join us!