Proof
Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, Proofopens Friday March 9 atAnchorage Community Theatre. Lead actress, Lindsey Lamar who plays Catherine and ACT's executive director, Bill Cotton join hosts Jean and Steve this week on Stage Talk.
This play contains some adult language.
HOST:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic
GUEST:
- Lindsay Lamar, "Catherine," Proof at Anchorage Community Theatre
- Bill Cotton, executive director, Anchorage Community Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 2, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
