Proof

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 2, 2012 at 3:36 PM AKST

Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, Proofopens Friday March 9 atAnchorage Community Theatre. Lead actress, Lindsey Lamar who plays Catherine and ACT's executive director, Bill Cotton join hosts Jean and Steve this week on Stage Talk.

This play contains some adult language.

HOST:


  • Jean Paal, theater critic

  • Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 2, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

