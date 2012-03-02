Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer screening saves lives. However, many people who are at risk for the disease are not being screened according to national guidelines. It is estimated that as many as 60% of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented if all men and women aged 50 years or older were screened routinely. Questions on screening for colorectal cancer? Join us on Line One: Your Health Connection.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Dr. Paul Davis, medical director, Colorectal Cancer Screening Program, Alaska Native Medical Center; board member and past president, American Association for Primary Care Endoscopy
- Shelly Roemer, Director, Alaska Cancer Care Alliance
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 5, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 5, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
