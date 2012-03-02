Colorectal cancer screening saves lives. However, many people who are at risk for the disease are not being screened according to national guidelines. It is estimated that as many as 60% of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented if all men and women aged 50 years or older were screened routinely. Questions on screening for colorectal cancer? Join us on Line One: Your Health Connection.

LINKS:



RELATED PAST PROGRAMS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:





Dr. Paul Davis, medical director, Colorectal Cancer Screening Program, Alaska Native Medical Center; board member and past president, American Association for Primary Care Endoscopy

medical director, Colorectal Cancer Screening Program, Alaska Native Medical Center; board member and past president, American Association for Primary Care Endoscopy Shelly Roemer, Director, Alaska Cancer Care Alliance

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 5, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 5, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)