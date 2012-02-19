Traveling Music: February 19, 2012
Here’s the music playlist from Traveling Music with Shonti Elder. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist / Composer
- CD Title
- Label
- Duration
Death is not the End
Buddy Tabor / Bob Dylan
Earth & Sky
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
2:43
Weary Blues
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Buddy Tabor Anthology, Volune III
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
3:08
Black Crow Night
Buddy Tabor / Adrian C. Louis
Earth and The Sky
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
3:33
Corrina, Corrina
Pete Townshend / Bob Dylan
The Songs of Bob Dylan
Fontana, for Amnesty International
2:34
Not Afraid o’Dying
Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien
Chicken & Egg
Howdy Skies
4:45
There’s A Higher Power
Kathy Kallick Band / Charlie and Ira Louvin
Between the Hollow and the High-Rise
Live Oak Records
3:07
Walking a Thin Line
Fleetwood Mac
Blues Man Tunes #11
3:33
A Crooked Road
Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott
A Crooked Road
Full Light Records
4:12
She Walked In Beauty
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Meadowlark
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
3:12
Thin Ice
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Meadowlark
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
4:02
Waiting On a Miracle
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Earth & Sky
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
4:02
Blowin’ in the Wind
Z iggy Marley / Bob Dylan
The Songs of Bob Dylan
Fontana, for Amnesty International
2:43
Lay Down My Burden
Grant Dermody / Grant Dermody
Lay Down My Burden
Independent www.grantdermody.com
4:29
Space Between the Lines
Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien and Lucas Reynolds
Chicken & Egg
Howdy Skies
4:32
SECOND HALF
Bright Morning Stars
Wailin’ Jennys / Traditional
Bright Morning Stars
Red House Records
3:17
Girl from the North Country
Sting / Bob Dylan
The Songs of Bob Dylan
Fontana, for Amnesty International
2:54
Away but Never Gone
Wailin’ Jennys / Nicky Mehta
Bright Morning Stars
Red House Records
3:03
Love Minus Zero / No Limit
Jackson Browne / Bob Dylan
The Songs of Bob Dylan
Fontana, for Amnesty International
4:20
River Song
Tom Rush / Tom Rush
The Very Best of Tom Rush: No Regrets
Columbia / Legacy
3:56
Seven Curses
Joan Baez / Bob Dylan
The Songs of Bob Dylan
Fontana, for Amnesty International
5:04
No Regrets
Tom Rush / Tom Rush
The Very Best of Tom Rush: No Regrets
Columbia / Legacy
5:39
Running out of Time
Will Putman / Will Putman
Ravin’
Independent, www.trillmusic.net/ravin
5:16
My Baby is Fine
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Meadowlark
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
3:33
Cannery Lights
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Buddy Tabor Anthology, Volune III
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
2:21
Barefoot Boy
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Meadowlark
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
3:21
Girl Next Door
Kathy Kallick Band / Kathy Kallick
Between the Hollow and the High-Rise
Live Oak Records
2:44
Trying to get to Heaven
Lucinda Williams / Bob Dylan
The Songs of Bob Dylan
Fontana, for Amnesty International
4:41
Crazy Horse
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Meadowlark
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
3:09
Fire of Love
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Earth & Sky
Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads
3:24