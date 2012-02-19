Traveling Music: February 19, 2012

Here’s the music playlist from Traveling Music with Shonti Elder. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Death is not the End

Buddy Tabor / Bob Dylan

Earth & Sky

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

2:43

Weary Blues

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Buddy Tabor Anthology, Volune III

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

3:08

Black Crow Night

Buddy Tabor / Adrian C. Louis

Earth and The Sky

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

3:33

Corrina, Corrina

Pete Townshend / Bob Dylan

The Songs of Bob Dylan

Fontana, for Amnesty International

2:34

Not Afraid o’Dying

Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien

Chicken & Egg

Howdy Skies

4:45

There’s A Higher Power

Kathy Kallick Band / Charlie and Ira Louvin

Between the Hollow and the High-Rise

Live Oak Records

3:07

Walking a Thin Line

Fleetwood Mac

Blues Man Tunes #11

3:33

A Crooked Road

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

A Crooked Road

Full Light Records

4:12

She Walked In Beauty

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Meadowlark

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

3:12

Thin Ice

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Meadowlark

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

4:02

Waiting On a Miracle

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Earth & Sky

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

4:02

Blowin’ in the Wind

Z iggy Marley / Bob Dylan

The Songs of Bob Dylan

Fontana, for Amnesty International

2:43

Lay Down My Burden

Grant Dermody / Grant Dermody

Lay Down My Burden

Independent www.grantdermody.com

4:29

Space Between the Lines

Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien and Lucas Reynolds

Chicken & Egg

Howdy Skies

4:32

SECOND HALF

Bright Morning Stars

Wailin’ Jennys / Traditional

Bright Morning Stars

Red House Records

3:17

Girl from the North Country

Sting / Bob Dylan

The Songs of Bob Dylan

Fontana, for Amnesty International

2:54

Away but Never Gone

Wailin’ Jennys / Nicky Mehta

Bright Morning Stars

Red House Records

3:03

Love Minus Zero / No Limit

Jackson Browne / Bob Dylan

The Songs of Bob Dylan

Fontana, for Amnesty International

4:20

River Song

Tom Rush / Tom Rush

The Very Best of Tom Rush: No Regrets

Columbia / Legacy

3:56

Seven Curses

Joan Baez / Bob Dylan

The Songs of Bob Dylan

Fontana, for Amnesty International

5:04

No Regrets

Tom Rush / Tom Rush

The Very Best of Tom Rush: No Regrets

Columbia / Legacy

5:39

Running out of Time

Will Putman / Will Putman

Ravin’

Independent, www.trillmusic.net/ravin

5:16

My Baby is Fine

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Meadowlark

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

3:33

Cannery Lights

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Buddy Tabor Anthology, Volune III

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

2:21

Barefoot Boy

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Meadowlark

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

3:21

Girl Next Door

Kathy Kallick Band / Kathy Kallick

Between the Hollow and the High-Rise

Live Oak Records

2:44

Trying to get to Heaven

Lucinda Williams / Bob Dylan

The Songs of Bob Dylan

Fontana, for Amnesty International

4:41

Crazy Horse

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Meadowlark

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

3:09

Fire of Love

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Earth & Sky

Independent , Amazon.com, MP3 downloads

3:24