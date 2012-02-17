Anchorage Opera Presents MacBeth

Director Cynthia Edwards and Torrie Allen of Anchorage Opera join host Jean Paal this week on Stage Talk to discuss the Alaskan premiere of Shakespeare’s legendary tale of the doomed Scottish general MacBeth.HOST: Jean Paal, theater criticGUEST:

