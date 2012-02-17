Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Opera Presents MacBeth

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 17, 2012 at 7:03 PM AKST

Director Cynthia Edwards and Torrie Allen of Anchorage Opera join host Jean Paal this week on Stage Talk to discuss the Alaskan premiere of Shakespeare’s legendary tale of the doomed Scottish general MacBeth.HOST: Jean Paal, theater criticGUEST:

Kristin Spack
