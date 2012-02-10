ROMANCE & SEX AFTER KIDS

To celebrate Valentine's Day week, Kids These Days! is hosting a discussion about sex and romance after kids. We'll talk with Alaskan relationship and sex therapists, Chris Reynolds and Rebecca Love, about the common issues couples face in the bedroom, and they'll share ideas for moms and dads who want to keep the magic alive.

PLUS, parents like you tell us how it's going in the intimacy department; and we explore if equally-shared housework could equal more spark in the bedroom... That and a decadent - yet surprisingly easy - Valentine’s Day dessert with Chef KTD.

