Health Care Costs in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published February 10, 2012 at 4:24 PM AKST

Alaska's Health Care costs are among the highest in the world. And the state's Health Care Commission has spent the last year trying to figure out why. It's a  complicated problem but the commission has some intriguing findings to report, that may start to get at some answers.

HOST: Lori Townsend, APRN

GUESTS:


  • Deborah Erickson, Executive Director of the Alaska Health Care Commission, (907)-333-2474, deborah.erickson@alaska.gov

  • Jeffrey Davis, President of Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska

  • Don Rush, Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center

  • Callers Statewide

This program is part of a reporting partnership that includes APRN, NPR and Kaiser Health News.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
