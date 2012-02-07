What About Iran?

The Alaska World Affairs Council is proud to present Dr. Trita Parsi, President of the National Iranian American Council on February 10, 2012. Dr. Parsi, an award-winning author and expert on Iran and the Middle East, will speak on the subject of his latest book: A Single Roll of the Dice: Obama's Diplomacy with Iran.

Prior to founding the National Iranian American Council, Parsi served on the UN Security Council and on the Humanitarian Affairs Committee as a member of the Swedish Permanent Mission to the UN. Dr. Parsi was born in Iran but moved with his family to Sweden at a young age to escape the political suppression his father endured as an outspoken, non-Muslim academic. As an adult Dr. Parsi relocated to the United States.

Dr. Parsi wrote his doctoral dissertation at Johns Hopkins University on Israeli-Iranian relations. Additionally, He was awarded the Council on Foreign Relations’ Arthur Ross Book Award Silver Medal for his 2008 title, Treacherous Alliance: The Secret Dealings of Iran, Israel and the United States.

An Interview with Dr Parsi, via Democracy Now:

The program begins at noon at the Hilton Hotel. Doors open at 11:30. Lunch is $30 for non-members and $25 for members; coffee and dessert are $15, students are always admitted for free. UAA faculty can now also come for free; they just have to present ID to get in. To RSVP for the program or learn about becoming an AWAC member, please email info@alaskaworldaffairs.org or call us at 276-8038.