Alaska's Juvenile Justice System

JUVENILE JUSTICE

When young people are processed into a justice system, an arrest and a courtdate are only the very beginning of the correctional journey for juvenile offenders - one that hopefully ends with successful rehabilitation. So, how does the juvenile justice system in Alaska work? And what does successful rehabilitation look like? To find out we'll speak with Brian Petrilla, a teen-bankrobber-turned-adult-probation-officer and Rob Wood, the Deputy Director of the Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice.

PLUS - we'll hear from Youth Detention Centers across the state to learn about their rehabilitation programs, we'll also meet teens who are currently in them; and kids in Fairbanks tell us about the Youth Court there.

After you hear the program please visit KidsTheseDays.org where the conversation continues 24/7! You can also search the archives, hear featured stories in excerpt, read our excellent original blogs, view photos and browse local family activities and fun lists.

The best way to keep up with Kids These Days! show topics and web exclusives to to follow us on FACEBOOK, so please join us!