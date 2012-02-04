A Living Future

In Alaska it may be out of reach to design a Zero Net Energy home – one that generates as much energy as it uses. But there is no doubt we can do better than the typical “HUD Homes” built in many of our rural communities. How much better, Jason McLennan, author of “The Philosphy of Sustainable Design,” will tell us on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Jason McLennan, CEO, International Living Future Institute, author of “The Philosophy of Sustainable Design"

CEO, International Living Future Institute, author of “The Philosophy of Sustainable Design" Callers Statewide

