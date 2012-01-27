WORK/FAMILY LIFE BALANCE

There are only so many hours in the day in which to balance a career, a family, a social life, and all the other obligations that go along with being a well-rounded person - how to juggle it all with grace? And, what happens when there's a new baby or an illness added to this mix? We'll take a look at how employment policies do or don't support working families with attorney Phoebe Taubman from the national organization A Better Balance and with Kathy Day, a local business owner and mother who's figured out how to make it all work and now helps others do the same.

PLUS - We'll explore how family-friendly are some of Alaska's employers; we'll meet an American woman who is moving to Sweden to have her baby; and Alaskan teens tell us how they balance their crazy schedules.

After you hear the program please visit KidsTheseDays.org where the conversation continues 24/7! You can also search the archives, hear featured stories in excerpt, read our excellent original blogs, view photos and browse local family activities and fun lists.

The best way to keep up with Kids These Days! show topics and web exclusives to to follow us on FACEBOOK, so please join us!

Download Audio (MP3)