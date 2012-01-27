Oppositional Defiant Disorder
In general children are always trying to get what they want, after all they didn’t come programmed to know how to behave, (some more than others). When might disobedience, hostility, and defiant behavior be oppositional defiant disorder? This Monday, Richard Steinzeig, LCSW will help us decide on Line One: Your Health Connection.
LINKS:
- American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Oppositional defiant disorder
- American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Children With Oppositional Defiant Disorder
SUGGESTED BOOKS:
- Your Defiant Child: Eight Steps to Better Behaviorby Russell A. Barkley PhD ABPP ABCN, Christine M. Benton PhD
- Parenting Your Out-of-Control Teenager: 7 Steps to Reestablish Authority and Reclaim Love by Scott P. Sells
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Richard Steinzeig, LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker), Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, January 30, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, January 30, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
