In general children are always trying to get what they want, after all they didn’t come programmed to know how to behave, (some more than others). When might disobedience, hostility, and defiant behavior be oppositional defiant disorder? This Monday, Richard Steinzeig, LCSW will help us decide on Line One: Your Health Connection.

LINKS:



SUGGESTED BOOKS:



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Richard Steinzeig, LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker), Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, January 30, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, January 30, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)