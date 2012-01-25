Free Life Planning Seminar

WOMEN & INVESTING - How to Finish Rich

Presented by: Marie Murdock, CRPC, VP-Investments, Wealth Advisor UBS Financial Services, Inc.

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Providence Alaska Medical Center, East Auditorium

6:00 – 7:30 pm

Presenter profile:

Marie Murdock works in the Anchorage, Alaska office of UBS Financial Services, Inc. where she provides wealth management consulting services for her clients and their families. Marie has 14 years experience in the financial services industry, is a graduate of California State University Fresno, with a B.S. in business and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation and the UBS Wealth Advisor designation. Marie served as Treasurer for the YWCA of Anchorage and was chosen as one of Alaska’s Top 40 Professionals Under 40 from the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Outside of her professional responsibilities, Marie donates time instructing financial classes through the YWCA and Girl Scouts of Anchorage, specifically targeting pre-teens girls and women. She is a Certified Firearms Instructor teaching safety and basic proficiency classes throughout the state. She and her husband reside in Anchorage.

Presentation highlights will include:





Finances

Budgeting

Investing

Feel free to invite your partner as the information will be beneficial to all who want to achieve financial independence. The Life Planning Seminar series is free to the community and all are welcome.

Hosted by Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc. and the Providence Alaska Foundation