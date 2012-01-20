Under :30 Returns to Out North

This week on Stage Talk, Jack Dalton and Leslie Ward stop by to talk about the 18th annualUnder :30 opening at Out North next weekend. This year there will be three under 30 minute plays showcasing new works of Alaskan artists. Leslie Ward talks about her performance art piece centered on a tragic incident she experienced as teacher in the Bush.



HOST: Mark Muro, actor and theater critic

GUEST:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, January 20, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)