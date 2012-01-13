Art As A Profession in Alaska
Artists do more than entertain and make pretty things. A healthy creative sector is a sign of a mature community. Yet what sort of career paths do artists have in Alaska? We often hear that our resources are extracted, but are we exporting our artists as well?
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Jayson Smart, Program Officer, Rasmuson Foundation
- Teeka Ballas, Editor, F Magazine
- Ricky Vang, artist
- Earl Atchak, artist
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 17, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.