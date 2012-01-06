What’s Behind Climate Change Denial?

Public opinion polls show growing doubt that human activities are responsible for climate warming. Some analysts say this doubt is being manufactured by interest groups. We’ll explore that assertion on the next “Talk of Alaska.” Is denying climate change the same as denying the harmful effects of tobacco?

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Dr. Christine Shearer, author of “Kivalina – a Climate Change Story,”



