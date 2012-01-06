Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What’s Behind Climate Change Denial?

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published January 6, 2012 at 5:00 PM AKST
Talk of Alaska Host Steve Heimel
Talk of Alaska Host Steve Heimel

Public opinion polls show growing doubt that human activities are responsible for climate warming. Some analysts say this doubt is being manufactured by interest groups.  We’ll explore that assertion on the next “Talk of Alaska.” Is denying climate change the same as denying the harmful effects of tobacco?

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Christine Shearer, author of “Kivalina – a Climate Change Story,”


  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 10, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Dr. Christine Shearer, author of “Kivalina – a Climate Change Story,”
Tags
News Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel