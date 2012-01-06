LEARNING FROM FAILURE

Failure is an essential part of the learning process, and learning how to handle failure appropriately without giving up or freaking out is all part of maturing. How can caregivers help kids to "fail" well? Studies show that kids who are praised for their effort instead of their intelligence are more likely to overcome failures and do better in school and life. The leading international researcher in this field, Dr. Carol Dweck, joins us as well as Dr. Maria Ippolito from UAA. Plus, meet one little boy who ran for elementary school president...and lost; what's the deal with "Social Promotion" or, advancing students to the next grade when they're not ready; and as college acceptance letters are rolling in, one high school senior reflects on what it feels like when your top pick university doesn't pick you.

