BULLYING

There's a lot to learn about ending bullying among children. Lebron McPhail from the Mat-Su School District, and Janet Davis and Victoria Blakeney from the Anchorage School District join uto discuss the bullying situation in our local schools. What programs are currently in place and where is there room for improvement? They share what their respective districts are doing to create a kinder, more compassionate school climate, and we'll learn how Social and Emotional Learning curricula are playing an important part in alleviating the problem.

ALSO THIS HOUR – An interview with Simplicity Parenting's Kim John Payne on dealing with bullying in the home; Chugiak High School's one-of-a-kind peer mediation project; a word on cyber-bullying; and we'll meet Mr. D and the Kodiak Island Drummers.

This show was originally recorded for broadcast on November 2, 2010, and is archived on the KidTheseDays.org website.

