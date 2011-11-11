HOMELESS YOUTH IN ALASKA

Half of the population of homeless people in Anchorage are children under the age of 12, and the rate of rural teens coming into urban areas for services is on the rise. Who is helping these kids and what can be done in our state to reduce the number of those without a permanent place to sleep each night? Guests David Mayo-Kiely from the Children in Transition/Homeless program at the Anchorage School District and Lauren Rice from Covenant House Alaska join host Shana Sheehy to discuss.

ALSO THIS HOUR – We visit a family shelter in the Mat-Su, learn what population migration data reveal about homeless teens, and we'll find out how Alaska's youth are supporting the homeless.

After you hear the program please visit KidsTheseDays.org where the conversation continues 24/7! You can also search the archives, hear featured stories in excerpt, read our excellent original blogs, view photos and browse local family activities and fun lists.

The best way to keep up with Kids These Days! show topics and web exclusives to to follow us on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, so please join us!