The Grapes of Wrath and The Taming of the Shrew

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 4, 2011 at 7:20 PM AKDT

The Anchorage Opera presents The Grapes of Wrath for one night only, this Saturday Nov. 5. This week on Stage Talk, composer, Ricki Ian Gordon and conductor, Sara Jobin talk about converting the iconic book into an on stage production.

Also this week, two UAA students stop-by to discuss UAA's modern interpretation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew opening at the end of the month.

HOSTS:


  • Jean Paal, theater critic

  • Mark Muro, actor and theater critic

GUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, November 4, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.

