The Grapes of Wrath and The Taming of the Shrew
The Anchorage Opera presents The Grapes of Wrath for one night only, this Saturday Nov. 5. This week on Stage Talk, composer, Ricki Ian Gordon and conductor, Sara Jobin talk about converting the iconic book into an on stage production.
Also this week, two UAA students stop-by to discuss UAA's modern interpretation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew opening at the end of the month.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Mark Muro, actor and theater critic
GUEST:
- Ricki Ian Gordon, composer,The Grapes of Wrath, Anchorage Opera
- Sara Jobin, conductor,The Grapes of Wrath, Anchorage Opera
- Alyssa Barnes, The Taming of the Shrew, UAA Department of Theatre and Dance
- Eric Holzschuh, The Taming of the Shrew, UAA Department of Theatre and Dance
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, November 4, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.
