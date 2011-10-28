Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Fourplay: Four Short Plays By Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 28, 2011 at 6:30 PM AKDT

Local playwrights, Schatzie Shaefers and Arlita Jones join Stage Talk hosts Mark and Jean to discuss the plays they wrote for Fourplay - Shoe Story and The Cross - in addition to The Big Guy by Tom Moran and Living With the Savage by Dawson Moore. Fourplay will travel to Tom Moran's hometown of Fairbanks, when it completes its run at Anchorage Community Theater on November 13.

HOSTS:


  • Jean Paal, theater critic

  • Mark Muro, actor and theater critic

GUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, October 14, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.

