Fourplay: Four Short Plays By Alaskans
Local playwrights, Schatzie Shaefers and Arlita Jones join Stage Talk hosts Mark and Jean to discuss the plays they wrote for Fourplay - Shoe Story and The Cross - in addition to The Big Guy by Tom Moran and Living With the Savage by Dawson Moore. Fourplay will travel to Tom Moran's hometown of Fairbanks, when it completes its run at Anchorage Community Theater on November 13.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Mark Muro, actor and theater critic
GUEST:
- Schatzie Schaefers, director and playwright, The Cross, Fourplay at ACT
- Arlita Jones, playwright, Shoe Story, Fourplay at ACT
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, October 14, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts