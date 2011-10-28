Fourplay: Four Short Plays By Alaskans

Click to view full poster

Local playwrights, Schatzie Shaefers and Arlita Jones join Stage Talk hosts Mark and Jean to discuss the plays they wrote for Fourplay - Shoe Story and The Cross - in addition to The Big Guy by Tom Moran and Living With the Savage by Dawson Moore. Fourplay will travel to Tom Moran's hometown of Fairbanks, when it completes its run at Anchorage Community Theater on November 13.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Mark Muro, actor and theater critic

GUEST:





Schatzie Schaefers, director and playwright, The Cross , Fourplay at ACT

director and playwright, , Fourplay at ACT Arlita Jones, playwright, Shoe Story, Fourplay at ACT

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, October 14, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)