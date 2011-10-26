H.O.P.E. for the Future: References and Footnotes

References

Chandler, M., & Proulx, T. (2006). Changing selves in a changing world: Youth suicide on the fault-lines of colliding cultures. Archives of Suicide Research, 10, 125-140.

Chandler, M. J., & Lalonde, C. E. (1998a). Cultural continuity as a hedge against suicide in canada’s first nations. Transcultural Psychiatry, 35(2), 191-219.

Chandler, M. J., & Lalonde, C. E. (1998b). Cultural continuity as a hedge against suicide in canada’s first nations. Transcultural Psychiatry, 35(2), 191-219.

Duran, E., Duran, B., Yellow Horse-Davis, M., & Yellow Horse-Davis, S. (1998). Healing the american indian soul wound. In Y. Danieli (Ed.), International handbook of multigenerational legacies of trauma (pp. 341-354). New York: Plenum.

Durie, M., Milroy, H., & Hunter, E. (2009). Mental health and the indigenous peoples of australia and new zealand. In L. J. Kirmayer, & G. G. Valaskakis (Eds.), Healing traditions: The mental health of aboriginal peoples in canada (pp. 36-55). Vancouver, Canada: UBC.

Fleming, J., & Ledogar, R. J. (2008). Resilience, an evolving concept: A review of literature relevant to aboriginal research. Pimatisiwin: A Journal of Aboriginal and Indigenous Community Health, 6(2), 7-23.

Freedenthal, S., & Stiffman, A. R. (2007). "They might think I was crazy": Young american indians' reasons for not seeking help when suicidal. Journal of Adolescent Research, 22(1), 58-77.

Kirmayer, L. J.,MD, Boothroyd Lucy J., M., & Hodgins Stephen, M., MSc. (1998). Attempted suicide among inuit youth: Psychological correlates and implications for prevention. Cas J Psychiatry, 43(8), 816.

Kirmayer, L., Fletcher, C., & Boothroyd, L. J. (1998). Suicide among the inuit of canada. In A. A. Leenaars, S. Wenckstern, I. Sakinofsky, R. J. Dyck, M. J. Kral & R. C. Bland (Eds.), Suicide in canada (pp. 187-211). Toronto, Canada: University of Toronto.

Kirmayer, L., Hayton, B. B., Malus, M., Jimenez, V., Dufour, R., Quesnay, C., et al. (1993). Suicide in canadian aboriginal populations: Emerging trends in research and interventionRoyal Commission on Aboriginal Affairs.

Kirmayer, L. J., Brass, G. M., & Tait, C. L. (2000). The mental health of aboriginal peoples: Transformations of identity and community. Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, 45(7), 607-616.

Kirmayer, L. J., & Valaskakis, G. G. (2009). Healing traditions: The mental health of aboriginal peoples in canada. Vancouver, Canada: UBC.

Kral, M. J. (2003). Unikkaartuit: Meanings of well-being, sadness, suicide, and change in two inuit communitiesNational Health Research and Development Programs, Health Canada.

Kral, M. J. (2009). Transforming communities: Suicide, relatedness, and reclamation among inuit of nunavut. Unpublished manuscript.

Kral, M. J., & Idlout, L. (in press). Community wellness in the canadian arctic: Collective agency as subjective well-being. In L. J. Kirmayer, & G. Valaskakis (Eds.), Healing traditions: The mental health of canadian aboriginal peoples (). Vancouver, B.C.: University of British Columbia Press.

Oetzel, J., Duran, B., Lucero, J., Jiang, Y., Novins, D. K., Manson, S., et al. (2006). Rural american indians' perspectives of obstacles in the mental health treatment process in three treatment sectors. Psychological Services, 3(2), 117-128.

Walters, K. L., & Simoni, J. M. (2009). Decolonizing strategies for mentoring american indians and alaska natives in HIV and mental health research. American Journal of Public Health,

Walters, K., Simoni, J., & Evans-Campbell, T. (2002). Substance use among american indians and alaska natives: Incorporating culture in an" indigenist" stress-coping paradigm. Hyattsville:

Wexler, L. (2009a). Identifying colonial discourses in inupiat young people's narratives as a way to understand the no future of inupiat youth suicide. American Indian and Alaska Native Mental Health Research (Online), 16(1), 1-24.

Wexler, L. (2009b). The importance of identity, culture and history in the study of indigenous youth wellness. The Journal of the History of Childhood and Youth, 2(2), 267-278.

Wexler, L. (2011). Behavioral health services "don't work for us": Cultural incongruities in human service systems for alaska native communities. American Journal of Community Psychology, 47(1-2), 157-169.

Wexler, L., & Graves, K. (2008). The importance of culturally-responsive training for building a behavioral health workforce in alaska native villages: A case study from northwest alaska. Journal of Rural Mental Health, 32(3), 22-34.

Wexler, L., Hill, R., Bertone-Johnson, E., & Fenaughty, A. (2008). Correlates of alaska native fatal and nonfatal suicidal behaviors 1990-2001. Suicide & Life-Threatening Behavior, 38(3), 311-320.

Wexler, L. (2006). Inupiat youth suicide and culture loss: Changing community conversations for prevention. Social Science & Medicine, 63(11), 2938-2948.

White, J., & Jodoin, N. (2004). Aboriginal youth: A manual of promising suicide prevention strategies. Calgary, Alberta Canada: Centre for Suicide Prevention.

Footnotes

1(M. Chandler & Proulx, 2006; M. J. Chandler & Lalonde, 1998; L. J. Kirmayer MD, Boothroyd Lucy J., & Hodgins Stephen, 1998; L. Kirmayer, Fletcher, & Boothroyd, 1998; L. J. Kirmayer, Brass, & Tait, 2000; Kral, 2003; Kral, 2009; L. Wexler, 2009; L. Wexler, 2006).

2{{1517 Wexler,L. 2008; 829 Wexler,L. 2008; 625 Freedenthal,Stacey 2007}}

3(Chandler & Lalonde, 1998b; Durie, Milroy, & Hunter, 2009; Fleming & Ledogar, 2008; Kirmayer et al., 1993; Kirmayer & Valaskakis, 2009; Kral & Idlout, in press; Wexler, 2009b; White & Jodoin, 2004)

4{{838 Wexler,L. 2011; 1517 Wexler,L. 2008; 2346 Walters,Karina L. 2009; 1717 Walters,KL 2002; 1593 Duran,E. 1998; 1732 Oetzel,John 2006}}.

