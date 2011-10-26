Estate and Tax Planning Seminar

Estate and Tax Planning

Presented by Maribeth Conway, Esq.

Wednesday, November 9, 2011

Providence Alaska Medical Center, East Auditorium

6:00 – 7:30 pm

Presenter Profile:

Ms. Conway represents clients in all types of estate planning matters, ranging from simple wills to complex irrevocable and dynastic trusts, in probate, conservatorship and trust matters, with charitable planning and in business affairs. She has special expertise in estate, gift and fiduciary tax matters. Her approach to estate planning is to evaluate her client’s personal goals and financial situation and develop a customized plan for them based on their specific requirements.

Ms. Conway acquired her bachelor’s degree in French and International Business Affairs at the University of Puget Sound in 1987, her Certificate in Paralegal Studies from the University of San Diego in 1989, and her law degree from Willamette University College of Law in 1994. She is a member of the Alaska, Oregon and Washington State Bar Associations, the American Bar Association, the Anchorage Bar Association, the Estate Planning and Probate Section of the Alaska Bar Association, the Anchorage Estate Planning Council, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Anchorage Association of Women Lawyers. She is also a graduate of the Cannon Trust School and holds the prestigious Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation from the American Banker’s Association.

Maribeth was born and raised in Anchorage. Together with her husband and son, she makes her home here and is active in cross country skiing and hiking in her “spare time”.

Presentation highlights will include:





estate planning strategies unique to complex and/or large estates

planning tools to minimize taxes

planning with retirement accounts

Upcoming Life Planning Seminars

Hosted by Alaska Public Telecommunications & the Providence Alaska Foundation

Please join us on the following dates:

February 8, 2012: Your Money & Your Life/Essential Planning for Generations with Patrick Rumley, Financial Advisor

April 11, 2012: Women and Investing - How to Finish Rich with Marie Murdock, CRPC.

The Life Planning Seminar series is free to the community and all are welcome.