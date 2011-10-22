NPR Special:The Hidden World of Girls

On The Hidden World of Girls, host Tina Fey takes listeners around the world into the secret life of girls—from the dunes of the Sahara to a slumber party in Manhattan, from the dancehalls of Jamaica to a racetrack in Ramallah—and reveals some of her own hidden worlds. Hear stories of coming of age, rituals and rites of passage, secret identities—of women who crossed a line, broke a trail, changed the tide.

These two new specials are produced by the Peabody Award-winning Kitchen Sisters, in collaboration with NPR and independent producers from around the world. Inspired by The Hidden World of Girls series heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, these specials feature the best stories from that series as well as new, never before heard features, interviews and music.

Listen to The Hidden World of Girls Monday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm on KSKA, in place Line One: Your Health Connection on Monday Oct. 10 and 24.