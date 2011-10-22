Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan

Alaska Public Media | By Shelly Wade
Published October 21, 2011 at 9:19 PM AKDT

On September 30th, Mayor Dan Sullivan released his proposed 2012 budget. The budget is currently in the hands of the Anchorage Assembly for their review and October 25th marks the start of a series of public hearings to get resident feedback. What are your thoughts on the Mayor’s proposed budget and what would you like to know about his future plans for Anchorage? Join host Shelly Wade, and her guest Mayor Dan Sullivan, when they take your comments, questions and concerns on the next Hometown, Alaska.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Shelly Wade

GUESTS: Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, October 26, 2011. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 26, 2011. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

