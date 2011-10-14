GIFTED & TALENTED EDUCATION

On this episode of Kids These Days! (our 50th!) we're exploring the challenges and realities of educating Alaska's brightest youth. Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio to discuss how gifted and talented kids are identified, tested and then educated are three guests: Peter Ljubicich, director of the Anchorage School District's Gifted Program; Annie Bill, director of the Mat-Su Borough's Talented and Gifted Program; and Susan Dulong Langley of the Nat'l Association for Gifted Children in Massachusetts.

ALSO THIS HOUR - The underrepresentation of minorities in G&T programs; an interview with international expert on intelligence research, Dr. Carol Dweck, who has found that telling children they are smart can actually be harmful to their future learning; and a high school "nerd" tells us why he's come to terms with the label.

