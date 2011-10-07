POSTPARTUM MOOD DISORDERS

A new baby is a reason to celebrate but the time after birth can bring with it a wealth of conflicting emotions that sometimes go beyond typical "baby blues". What does everyone need to know about recognizing and treating postpartum depression, and supporting those who are suffering? Margi Clifford, the state of Alaska's coordinator for perinatal mood disorders and Dr. Diana Lynn Barnes, former director of Postpartum Support International and nationally-recognized perinatal mood disorder expert, join host Shana Sheehy to dispel myths and educate about recognizing the signs, symptoms and where to get help.

ALSO THIS HOUR - We'll hear from those who've been through it, including a father who shares the dad's perspective, an author who penned a memoir about her experience, and an assortment of Alaskan parents share how they cope when caring for little ones gets difficult.

* Also, be sure to check out the recent Line One Your Health Connection with Dr. Thad Woodard on Maternal Mental Health.

