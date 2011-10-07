New AMIPA "Politics of the Past" Screening

To celebrate and raise public awareness of some of the unique, historic collections and resources held by two archival institutions here in Southcentral Alaska, the Alaska Moving Image Preservation Association (AMIPA) and UAA Archives and Special Collections will co-host an open house on Thursday, October 13, from 5pm-7pm, in UAA/APU Consortium Library room 305. Meet the archivists. Take a tour of the vaults. And enjoy some appetizers and other refreshments.

Immediately following the open house, at 7pm, AMIPA will present a new edition in our popular "Politics of the Past" screening series-featuring vintage political spots and other moments from Alaskan public life. This event will take place in UAA/APU Consortium Library room 307, directly across the hall from where the open house will take place.

The "Politics of the Past" series has long been a favorite among regular attendees to AMIPA's public programs-and although it's been nine years since the last time this event was presented to an Anchorage audience (at the 4th Avenue Theatre, in October 2002), we still regularly get positive feedback about it, and questions concerning when we might put one on, again. So don't miss this opportunity to see a collection of gems from Alaska's political past--some favorites from previous "Politics of the Past" events, and some new additions, as well.

Here is a quick preview video: