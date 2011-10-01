Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Carnival at Cyrano’s

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published September 30, 2011 at 8:57 PM AKDT

Local baton twirlers, plate spinners, clowns, puppeteers and jugglers will all come together on stage forCyrano's upcoming production of Carnival. There is a  juggling coach, magic coach, and voice coach - Janet Carr-Campbell who works with the puppeteers. This week on Stage Talk, Janet joins hosts Mark and Jean along with director, Bill Fabris. Carnival opens at Cyrano's on October 21.

  Mark Muro, theater critic

  Jean Paal, theater critic

September 23, 2011

