Carnival at Cyrano’s

Local baton twirlers, plate spinners, clowns, puppeteers and jugglers will all come together on stage forCyrano's upcoming production of Carnival. There is a juggling coach, magic coach, and voice coach - Janet Carr-Campbell who works with the puppeteers. This week on Stage Talk, Janet joins hosts Mark and Jean along with director, Bill Fabris. Carnival opens at Cyrano's on October 21.

RELATED:



HOSTS:





Mark Muro, heater critic

heater critic Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 23, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)