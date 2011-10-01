Carnival at Cyrano’s
Local baton twirlers, plate spinners, clowns, puppeteers and jugglers will all come together on stage forCyrano's upcoming production of Carnival. There is a juggling coach, magic coach, and voice coach - Janet Carr-Campbell who works with the puppeteers. This week on Stage Talk, Janet joins hosts Mark and Jean along with director, Bill Fabris. Carnival opens at Cyrano's on October 21.
HOSTS:
- Mark Muro, heater critic
- Jean Paal, theater critic
GUESTS:
- Janet Carr-Campbell, voice coach, Carnivalat Cyrano's
- Bill Fabris, director, Carnivalat Cyrano's
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 23, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.
