Free Life Planning Sessions

Planning for the Elderly and Disabled

Presented by Johnny O. Gibbons, Esq., Law Office of Dickerson and Gibbons

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Providence Alaska Medical Center, East Auditorium

6:00 – 7:30 pm

Presenter Profile:

Johnny O. Gibbons has over 20 years in the private practice of law. His areas of practice include Business Law, Probate and Estates and Family Law. He also has substantial experience in the formation and operation of nonprofit organizations. Johnny is authorized to practice in the state and federal courts of Alaska as well as the Ninth Circuit Federal Appellate Court.

Johnny earned a Bachelors of Arts Degree in 1981 from Alabama State University and Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa, College of Law in 1984.

Johnny has been very active in the community serving on many non-profit boards. He also has served civically as Commission on the Municipality of Anchorage’s Parks and Recreation Commission and its Planning and Zoning Commission.

Johnny was born in Selma, Alabama. He and his wife Sylvia have one son, Brandon.

Presentation highlights will include:

• Durable Power of Attorney

• Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care

• Living Will

• HIPPA Authorization

• Question & Answer time

Upcoming Life Planning Seminars

Hosted by Alaska Public Telecommunications & the Providence Alaska Foundation

Please join us on the following dates:

November 9, 2011: Planning for Complex Estates with Maribeth Conway, Esq.

February 8, 2012: Your Money & Your Life/Essential Planning for Generations with Patrick Rumley, Financial Advisor

April 11, 2012: Women and Investing - How to Finish Rich with Marie Murdock, CRPC.

The Life Planning Seminar series is free to the community and all are welcome.