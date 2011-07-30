The Alaska Permanent Fund

The Permanent Fund’s losses of 2008 are fading into the past and the dividend applications are in. Now that the fiscal year has ended, we’ll soon have a better idea of the size of the dividend. We’ll find out more from the Fund’s Executive Director, Mike Burns, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Mike Burns, Executive Director, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 2 , 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

