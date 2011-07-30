Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Alaska Permanent Fund

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published July 29, 2011 at 9:20 PM AKDT

The Permanent Fund’s losses of 2008 are fading into the past and the dividend applications are in. Now that the fiscal year has ended, we’ll soon have a better idea of the size of the dividend. We’ll find out more from the Fund’s Executive Director, Mike Burns, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Photo courtesy of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation

HOST:

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 2 , 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Click here to find previous Talk of Alaskas
Tags
News Talk of Alaska
Josh Edge
See stories by Josh Edge