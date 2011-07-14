July Schedule Update

While Kids These Days and Addressing Alaskans are taking a summer break, you can look forward to two fabulous substitutes - Radio Lab (Tuesdays) and State of the Re: Union (Thursdays) - this July on FM 91.1

Radio Lab

Tuesdays 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pm

Where sound illuminates ideas, and the boundaries blur between science, philosophy, and human experience. Big questions are investigated, tinkered with, and encouraged to grow. KSKA will air four episodes from this limited series Tuesdays in July.

State of the Re: Union

Thursdays 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pm

All across the country we are facing tremendous challenges, but in the midst of those struggles, the American people are figuring out solutions. On State of the Re:Union, you'll hear stories of people making a difference in their communities, from every corner of the nation. Miami, Utica, New York, Oakland, and Las Vegas.

Kids These Days and Addressing Alaskans will return in August.