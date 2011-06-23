12th Annual AT&T Golf Tournament
Benefiting APRN, KNBA, and Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Native Program Initiative
July 27, 2011
Anchorage Golf Course
7:00 am Shotgun Start
SOLD OUT
Thank you for supporting the AT&T Gold Tournament! We now have a full team count. Thanks to those participating. We do however, still have sponsorship opportunities. If you are interested, please fill out this form and call or send it to us.
For more information, call Cindy Stophlet at 907-550-8432
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORTING ALASKA PUBLIC RADIO