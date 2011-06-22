Cambridge Forum: 1776

Friday, June 24 at 2:00 pm, repeating Saturday, June 25 at 6:00 pm

This week on Cambridge Forum acclaimed historian David McCullough brings to life the tumult and uncertainty of 1776 and shows how the courage and perseverance of a few dedicated men were responsible for the success of the American revolutionary experiment. The noble ideals of the Declaration of Independence would have been nothing more than high-minded words, had it not been for the actions of General George Washington and his fledgling Continental Army. Through a year of suffering and discouragement, all too few victories and many defeats, Washington stood at the center of the drama, never forgetting what was at stake and never giving up.

Cambridge Forum fills for Alaska Edition this Friday at 2:00, repeating Saturday at 6:00 pm on KSKA. Alaska Edition will return next week.

