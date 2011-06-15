June Schedule Update: Freakonomics and Sound Medicine

You’ve heard segments of Freakonomics Radio during Marketplace. This June on KSKA listen to the full hour program every Wednesday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm in place of KSKA’s Hometown, Alaska.





Episode 1: The Church of Scionology (6/1)

Episode 2: Can We Stop Predicting the Future? (6/8)

Episode 3: An Economists Guide to Parenting (6/15)

Episode 4: How Rational is Suicide? (6/22)

Episode 5: The Upside of Quitting (6/29)

Hometown, Alaska will return in July with two new hosts! Tune in and meet Shelly Wade and Peter Dunlap-Shohl.

We’re also adding Sound Medicineto KSKA line-up in place of Line One: Your Health Connection on Monday, May 30 and June 13.