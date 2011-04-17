Traveling Music: April 17, 2011

Here’s the music playlist from the April 3, 2011 edition of Traveling Music with Shonti Elder. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

So SweetGrant Dermody / Trad. with additional lyrics Grant DermodyLay Down My BurdenIndependent2:56www.grantdermody.comGuy Like MeWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent3:03www.trillmusic.netAmelia and RubyShonti Elder / Shonti ElderBow DrawnIndependent2:35www.shontielder.comFirst LightGrant Dermody / Grant DermodyLay Down My BurdenIndependent3:36www.grantdermody.comNorthword BoundBearfoot / Todd GrebeDoors and WindowsCompass Records3:35First LightGrant Dermody / Grant DermodyLay Down My BurdenIndependent3:36www.grantdermody.comBoatmenWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent3:48www.trillmusic.netEvening TrainGrant Dermody / Grant DermodyLay Down My BurdenIndependent3:19www.grantdermody.comHeavenBearfoot / Odessa JorgensenDoors and WindowsCompass Records3:28It’s My SoulGrant Dermody / Steven M. GomesLay Down My BurdenIndependent3:19www.grantdermody.comBlue Goose SaloonWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent3:48www.trillmusic.netFlying Home To Shelley / The Heat / Rocky Road to GreenfieldLift Ticket / Paul Gitlitz, Seth Houston, Michael KerryNew BalanceIndependent5:17www.liftticketband.comWaterboundGrant Dermody / Dirk PowellLay Down My BurdenIndependent4:05www.grantdermody.comWhat Happened to this WorldWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent4:48www.trillmusic.netSECOND HALFLay Down My BurdenGrant Dermody / Grant DermodyLay Down My BurdenIndependent4:29www.grantdermody.comRunning Out of TimeWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent5:18www.trillmusic.netA Smile and a DollarKaren Boylan / Karen BoylanDance Across White HorsesIndependent3:25www.karenboylan.comI’ll Be AlrightGrant Dermody / Rev. Gary DavisLay Down My BurdenIndependent3:10www.grantdermody.comCrusey StreetShonti Elder / Shonti ElderBow DrawnIndependent2:35www.shontielder.comFunky Old TownWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent4:49www.trillmusic.netWhen You Are OldKaren Boylan / Lyrics: Yeats, Music: BoylanDance Across White HorsesIndependent3:25www.karenboylan.comA Far LandKaren Boylan / Music: Trad., Lyrics: BoylanDance Across White HorsesIndependent6:10www.karenboylan.comHard Times Come Again No MoreGrant Dermody / Stephen FosterLay Down My BurdenIndependent2:25www.grantdermody.comEdge of TownWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent4:16www.trillmusic.netWaiting At Your BorderShonti Elder / Shonti ElderBow DrawnIndependent3:30www.shontielder.comTwelve Gates To The CityGrant Dermody / Trad.Lay Down My BurdenIndependent3:55www.grantdermody.comAny Old ManWill Putman / Will PutmanRavin’Independent4:31www.trillmusic.netHard CountryKaren Boylan / Karen BoylanDance Across White HorsesIndependent3:58www.karenboylan.com