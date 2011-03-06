Traveling Music: March 6, 2011

Here’s the music playlist from the March 6, 2011 edition of Traveling Music with Shonti Elder. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Circle of FriendsSusan Grace / Susan GraceCircle of FriendsIndependent / cduniverse.com2:27He’s a FoolThe Moms / Ginny ReillyOut of the KitchenIndependent www.alaskafolkarts.com2:15If You’re Ever in OklahomaMcLeod / J. J. CaleBluegrass and BeyondIndependent / www.musicsense3:05Fly Fisher’s DreamJanuary ThawB.J. MacLean / B.J. MacLeanJanuary ThawIndependent / cdbaby.com2:343:22Flying Home to ShellyLift Ticket / Paul Gitlitz,New BalanceIndependent / www.liftticketband.com5:17FudgeRobin Hopper / Robin HopperOne MeatballAppleseed Recordings2:53Joke on the PuppyThe Improbablillies / TraditionalThe Improbabillieswww.improbabillies.com3:30Let Us DanceIce Jam / Skip Nodler, Nancy SlaytonTanana MudIndependent4:11Samanda LynnCharlie Hunt / Sam BushThe Cabin Hunter’s MandolinIndependent / cduniverse.com4:19Waiting at your BorderShonti Elder / Shonti ElderBow DrawnIndependent / shontielder.com3:30Jolly Punk RockerDenise Martin and Jim Kerr / Jim KerrSaturday SensationIndependent / www.dulcimerdiva.com2:27Chatanika River SongSusan Grace / Susan GraceCircle of FriendsIndependent / cduniverse.com2:28Shadow PatternsIce Jam / Seth DanielsonTanana MudIndependent3:36Le torment / The Walk HomeLift Ticket / Jean-Paul Loyer, Daniel Compton and Glen CottageNew BalanceIndependent / www.liftticketband.com3:52Knocknaboul PolkaDenise Martin / TraditionalLaptopIndependent / www.dulcimerdiva.com2:27SECOND HALFSomething About An AngelJaney Lidey / Janey LideyOn Solid GroundIndependent / janielidey.com4:24Beautiful AlaskaMary La Fever / Al OsterAlaska’s FlagIndependent2:23Fur RendezvousRobin Hopper / Brian K. JonesThe Alaska CollectionIndependent / www.robinhopper.com8:12PlatitudesThe Moms / Darcy McMullenOut of the KitchenIndependent www.alaskafolkarts.com2:01HorizontoCharlie Hunt / Paul JamesThe Cabin Hunter’s MandolinIndependent / cduniverse.com3:25Travelers’ LullabyB.J. MacLean / B.J. MacLeanJanuary ThawIndependent / cdbaby.com4:38PurerehuaThe Moms / Hirini MelbourneOut of the KitchenIndependent www.alaskafolkarts.com2:15Aurora’s Dance / Midnight on the WaterSusan Grace / Susan GraceCircle of FriendsIndependent / cduniverse.com4:03Toss the Feathers / Peeler’s Jacket / The Banshee / Sally GardensDenise Martin and Jim Kerr / TraditionalSaturday SensationIndependent / www.dulcimerdiva.com5:17The CanyonShonti Elder / Shonti ElderBow DrawnIndependent / shontielder.com3:13Salt RiverThe Improbablillies / TraditionalThe Improbabillieswww.improbabillies.com3:19Dream-time Lovin’McLeod / Chuck and Steve DunnaganBluegrass and BeyondIndependent / www.musicsense3:48Friends and LoversJaney Lidey / Janey LideyOn Solid GroundIndependent / janielidey.com3:19Deep Clear WhiskeyMcLeod / Chuck DunnaganBluegrass and BeyondIndependent / www.musicsense3:18Arctic NightsB.J. MacLean / B.J. MacLeanJanuary ThawIndependent / cdbaby.com3:34