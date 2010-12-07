The War: Tonight at 7PM

Tonight on KAKM, watch parts 1 and two of the Ken Burns’ THE WAR: PRIDE OF OUR NATION series.From D-Day in Europe to the long, island-hopping campaign, Burns tells the story in a way that only a legendary documentary maker can. Join

him on a journey through the hedge-rows of Normandy in the fight to take back Europe.This is a special presentation of the program, as part of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.Throughout the evening, KAKM Members will also be sharing their personal stories about the WWII veterans in their lives.THE WAR: PRIDE OF OUR NATION part 1 begins tonight at 7 p.m., followed by part 2 at 9:00 p.m., tonight on KAKM, Channel 7 television.