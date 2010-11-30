The KAKM Membership Drive continues tonight with a television premiere of "Junk Dreams," a documentary that follows a pair of brothers in their 80s as they sail from Washington to Valdez, Alaska in an old Chinese junk boat. This film screened at the Anchorage International Film Festival in 2008 to a sold-out audience.

Filmmaker Skye Borgman will join us to talk about the journey at sea, while providing some behind-the-scenes commentary on filming aboard an old junk boat.Afterward, Tony Shepherd, founder of the Anchorage International Film Festival, will join us in the KAKM studios to share his thoughts on the burgeoning film culture in Alaska.

Junk Dreams airs on KAKM tonight, Tuesday November 30, at 7:00pm.

Click here to find out how you can become a member of KAKM during the Membership Drive.