Less than two weeks ago, you made KAKM history. Over 1900 KAKM members gathered at West High School for Red Green's live one-man show. It was the largest gathering of KAKM members ever!Earlier in the day, over 600 Red Green fans also lined up to shake hands, share a joke, and take a snapshot with the one-and-only Red Green.Who knew that there were so many fans of duct tape, flannel and suspenders in Alaska?Now you can sit back, enjoy the slideshow of photos from the live show, the Meet & Greet, and the backstage reception, and pat yourself on the back for being a part of a KAKM milestone.