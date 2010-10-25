Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: Sean Parnell, Republican Candidate for Governor

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 25, 2010 at 9:58 AM AKDT

After years of service in the Legislature and the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Sean Parnell became Governor when Sarah Palin resigned.   Now he wants to be elected to that office.  Alaskans will be asking him what a Parnell administration would look like on a special Monday edition of  Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Sean Parnell, Republican candidate for Governor
  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Monday, October 25. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Josh Edge
See stories by Josh Edge