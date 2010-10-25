Talk of Alaska: Sean Parnell, Republican Candidate for Governor
After years of service in the Legislature and the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Sean Parnell became Governor when Sarah Palin resigned. Now he wants to be elected to that office. Alaskans will be asking him what a Parnell administration would look like on a special Monday edition of Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Sean Parnell, Republican candidate for Governor
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)
- Send e-mail totalk aprn org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Monday, October 25. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.