Alaska Far Away: The New Deal Pioneers of the Matanuska Colony

In the midst of the despair of the Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal gave over 200 struggling Midwestern farm families an extraordinary opportunity: the chance to start over on the Alaskan frontier. Alaska Far Away tells the story of this bold government experiment, and the families who found themselves thrust into the national spotlight along the way.The Matanuska Colony is more than just a fascinating footnote to the history of Alaska. More than just a local story, the history of the Matanuska Colony covers broad themes of interest to general audiences: the difficulties and despair of the Depression, the creative energy of the New Deal, the adventure of pioneering in Alaska, the excitement and challenge of building a new community far from home, and the best and worst of both our government and ordinary citizens in facing those extraordinary challenges.

