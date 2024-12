Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageThe little, snow-covered log cabin, seen often as a symbol of Alaska, is fast becoming an icon of the past. These days, Alaskans are seeking energy efficiency in their residential and commercial buildings. Klaus Mayer, a partner in the architectural firm of Mayer Sattler Smith, works with climate and culture – and technical innovations — to design affordable, sustainable homes for Alaskans. Download Audio (MP3)