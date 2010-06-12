Some King Fishing Open on Kenai River

Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageThe department of Fish and Game is opening some King salmon fishing on the Kenai River. Catch and release rules will now apply to kings ranging from 20 inches to 55 inches. Fish smaller than 20 or larger than 55 can be caught and kept. These rules go into effect at midnight Friday night and run through June 30. There are restrictions on which areas of the river these rules apply, so anglers are advised to check with Fish and Game for boundary instructions.Download Audio (MP3)