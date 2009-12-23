Happy Holidays from KSKA

While you're opening gifts and enjoying good food, family and friends this week, KSKA will be right there with you. As of Wednesday afternoon, holiday programming is in full swing on KSKA. Here's what you'll hear in the days to come:Wednesday, December 23

2:00 – 3:00 pm: A Carolina Christmas From Biltmore Estate , NPR ( Hometown, Alaska pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 7:00 – 8:00 pm: Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs , NPR ( Are We Alone pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 8:00 – 9:00 pm: A Carolina Christmas From Biltmore Estate , NPR ( Peoples Pharmacy pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 9:00 – 10:00 pm: Joy To The World , West Virginia Public Broadcasting ( Addressing Alaskans pre-empted)

, West Virginia Public Broadcasting ( pre-empted) 10:00 – 11:00 pm: Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites (Hometown, Alaska pre-empted)

Thursday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

9:00 – 11:00 am: Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols hosted by Michael Barone ( Here and Now / Talk of the Nation pre-empted)

( / pre-empted) 11:00 am– 12:0 0 pm: Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs , NPR ( Talk of the Nation pre-empted)

2:00 – 3:00 pm: Welcome Christmas ( Addressing Alaskans pre-empted).

( pre-empted). 3:00 – 4:00 pm: Christmas with the Philadelphia Singers ( Fresh Air pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 7:00 – 9:00 pm: Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols hosted by Michael Barone ( Bioneers / Living Planet / Health Show / Encounters pre-empted)

9:00 – 10:00 pm: J onathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol , NPR ( Best of Our Knowledge pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 10:00 – 11:00 pm: J azz Piano Christmas XX , NPR ( Best of Our Knowledge pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 11:00 pm – Midnight: Welcome Christmas (Fresh Air pre-empted)

Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day

8:00 – 9:00 am: Echoes of Christmas ( Morning Edition pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 9:00 – 10:00 am: A Chanticleer Christmas ( Here and Now pre-empted

( pre-empted 10:00 am – 12:00 pm: St. Olaf’s Christmas ( Talk of the Natio n pre-empted)

( n pre-empted) 1:00 – 2:00 pm: Alaska Chamber Singers ( BBC / Marketplace pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 2:00 – 4:00 pm: Messiah with the Pittsburg Symphony / Mendelssohn Choir two-hour concert featuring the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh ( FishReport / Stage Talk / Anchorage Edition / Fresh Air pre-empted)

( / / / pre-empted) 6:00 – 7:00 pm: A Northern Christmas / Alaska Children’s Choir ( Alaska News Nightly / Marketplace pre-empted)

( / pre-empted) 7:00 – 9:00 pm: St. Olaf’s Christmas ( Putumayo / Thistle and Shamrock pre-empted)

9:00 – 10:00 pm: NPR Christmas Around the Country ( Afropop Worldwide pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 10:00 – 11:00 pm: NPR Choirs & Carols ( Brazilian Hour pre-empted)

( pre-empted) 11:00 pm – 12:00 am: Algo Nuevo, Holiday Show

Saturday, December 26 – Kwanzaa

6:00 – 7:00 pm: A Season’s Griot (Anchorage Edition /Left, Right, Center pre-empted)

Sunday, December 27 – Ashura, a date observed in the Islamic Calendar by fasting and inner thoughts.

12:06 pm – 2:00 pm: KSKA Rock Island Line – hosts Steve Grabacki and Marianne Kerr play some of the best classic folk music during this afternoon of volunteer programming on KSKA

Thursday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve

7:00 pm – 12:00 am: Toast of the Nation, NPR (Bioneers / Living Planet / Health Show / Encounters / Best of Our Knowledge /Fresh Air pre-empted)

Friday, January 1, New Year’s Day

Midnight – 1:00 am: Toast of the Town , NPR (BBC pre-empted)

(BBC pre-empted) 5:00 – 9:00 am: Morning Edition – NO APRN, Alaska News

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm: New Year’s Day from Vienna 2010 , NPR ( BBC / Marketplace / Alaska Fisheries Report / Stage Talk / Anchorage Edition pre-empted)

( / / / / pre-empted) 6:00 – 8:00 pm: New Year’s Day from Vienna 2010, NPR (Alaska News Nightly / Marketplace / Putumayo pre-empted)

Saturday, January 2

6:00 – 6:30 pm: Anchorage Edition: Year in Review

For complete broadcast schedule, just click on Schedule at the top of the page. Thanks for listening to KSKA and making 2009 a great success!Happy holidays from all of your friends at KSKA.