School District Seeks Public Advice on Budget gap

The Anchorage School District held the first of four public forums on the expected $15-million shortfall in next year's budget. Attendance was light despite upcoming budget decisions that could impact programs throughout the district.Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageSchedule for public forums:

Monday, Nov. 16, Mears Middle School

Thursday, Nov. 19, Girdwood School

Monday, Nov. 30, Gruening Middle School

Wednesday, Dec. 2, Wendler Middle School

All forums are from 7 to 9 p.m.Download Audio (MP3)