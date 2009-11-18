Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
School District Seeks Public Advice on Budget gap

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published November 18, 2009 at 5:02 PM AKST

The Anchorage School District held the first of four public forums on the expected $15-million shortfall in next year's budget. Attendance was light despite upcoming budget decisions that could impact programs throughout the district.Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageSchedule for public forums:

  • Monday, Nov. 16, Mears Middle School
  • Thursday, Nov. 19, Girdwood School
  • Monday, Nov. 30, Gruening Middle School
  • Wednesday, Dec. 2, Wendler Middle School

All forums are from 7 to 9 p.m.Download Audio (MP3)
Pat Yack
